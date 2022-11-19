NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00010470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $114.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023095 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,224,799 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,841,138 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.84374106 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $98,294,527.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

