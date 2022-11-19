Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NBLY shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Further Reading

