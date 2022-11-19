NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 16,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 476,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

