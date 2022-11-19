Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

