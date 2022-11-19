NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at HSBC

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NTES opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after buying an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

