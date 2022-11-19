Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NVRO opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.