NFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.99 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, NFT has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $677,213.64 and $34.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,655.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00237770 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01828045 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

