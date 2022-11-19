NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.