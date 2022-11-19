nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of nLIGHT worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 121.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.79 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $488.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.29.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

