Northland Securities Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $33.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut CEVA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $632.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. CEVA has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 91.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.