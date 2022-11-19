NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 33,018 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $34,668.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,656,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 857,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,943. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.70.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
