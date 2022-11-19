NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.74 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $73.74 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.18 or 0.08037512 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00568433 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.62 or 0.29608758 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

