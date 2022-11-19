NULS Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

