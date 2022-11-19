NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 432.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

