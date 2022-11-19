Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Position Lifted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after buying an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,311,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $36.15 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

