NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

