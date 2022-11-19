NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $260.69 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $39.53 or 0.00237435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $260.69 million and $22,328.47 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.19 or 0.99990590 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.40165128 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,239.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.