O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 237,744 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,515,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840,546. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

