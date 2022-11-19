O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,473 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $50,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 86,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 737,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,770,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,966. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

