O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,760 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 3,592,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

About Tyson Foods



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

