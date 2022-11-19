O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 375.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 1,442,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

