O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 360,609 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,609 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Masco worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 1,381,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

