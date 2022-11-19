O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,733 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Whirlpool worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $17,376,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.42. 526,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

