O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

