O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,850,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $394,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.58. 2,499,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,098. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

