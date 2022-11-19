Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0463 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $232.61 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

