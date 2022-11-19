Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

OKTA opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $264.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

