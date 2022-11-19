Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 30th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.43% of Old Point Financial worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

