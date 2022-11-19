Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 30th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.
Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OPOF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.