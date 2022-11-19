OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $1.17

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00007028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $164.19 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

