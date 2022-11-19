OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $408,847.59 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.38 or 0.07940348 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00570741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29732182 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.