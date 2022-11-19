ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Trading Up 0.3 %

ONTF opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,671 shares of company stock worth $73,055. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 248,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ON24 by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.