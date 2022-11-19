Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Down 1.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 36,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 86,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Oncology Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

