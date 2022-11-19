Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

