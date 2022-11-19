OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Lifted to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.