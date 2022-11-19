OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Lifted to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
