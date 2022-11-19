OpenBlox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $237,531.01 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $237,531.01 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

