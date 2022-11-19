Oppenheimer Cuts Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $4.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aterian by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aterian by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 197,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aterian by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 375,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aterian by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.