Oppenheimer Cuts Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $4.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Aterian Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Aterian stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
