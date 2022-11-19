Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Up 1.4%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.26%.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.