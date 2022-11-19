Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cowen

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

