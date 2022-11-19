Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

