Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,056.19

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,056.19 ($24.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($24.32). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($23.97), with a volume of 36,986 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,054.15. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2,787.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
