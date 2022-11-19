Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 128.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

