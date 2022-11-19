Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

