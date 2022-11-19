Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $217.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

