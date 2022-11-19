Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Compass Point

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PK opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $27,696,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 1,890,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,904,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

