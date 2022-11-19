Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Up 5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 64,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 426,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian acquired 57,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,228.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,647 shares of company stock worth $75,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

