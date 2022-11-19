Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Up 5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 64,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 426,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian acquired 57,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,228.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,647 shares of company stock worth $75,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.