Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Purchases C$292,404.30 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.54. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.92 and a twelve month high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pason Systems

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

