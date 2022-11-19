Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

