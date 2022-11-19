PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on January 6th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

