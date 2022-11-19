PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on January 6th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.
PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54.
PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
