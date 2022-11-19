Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,579 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

