Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 13,884,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

